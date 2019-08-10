Women of Faith, a non-profit, non-denominational ministry, invites women of all ages to the “Be the Light” event Sept. 6-7 at the Embassy Suites.
Historically, Women of Faith has held large events throughout the U.S. in stadiums and arenas. However, when GJ and Alita Reynolds of Lincoln purchased the organization in March 2017, they had a different vision.
“Our desire is to use Women of Faith to help women grow in community, in spiritual strength, as a life leader and in real relationships,” said Alita Reynolds. “This is an ongoing process that we provide coaching and direction for in our Ambassador Program on a virtual platform. Our ultimate goal is to “each one, reach one” and our purpose is to grow the kingdom of God.”
Reynolds added that she hopes the smaller setting will connect women with other women of faith.
"We know lifelong friendships will be formed this weekend," she said. "We designed the weekend in hopes that you will laugh, worship, learn and experience faith in a deeper way so you can go out and Be the Light for others.”
A special prayer experience of the collective power of prayer will also be offered.
The story workshop will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Embassy Suites. Registration fee is $109.
“Our hope is to gather stories from Women of Faith Ambassadors and publish a book, which will launch next September,” said Reynolds.
The main event will begin Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A separate registration fee of $109 is required.
For more information, see womenoffaith.com or call 888-493-2484. Also, the Women of Faith Ambassadors Facebook page invites you to join.