White receives National Advocacy for Campus Ministry Award

The Rev. Adam P. White, pastor at The Lutheran Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recently awarded the Sue Rothmeyer Advocacy for Campus Ministry Award at the LuMin Banquet.

The Rothmeyer award recognizes “individuals who faithfully advance the work of campus ministry by amplifying its importance and value to the broader church and society.”

Born and raised in Hastings, White is a graduate of Hastings College; Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri; and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.

While serving at UNL's Lutheran Center for the past decade, White has established a record of distinguished service, most recently leading a $5.75 million capital campaign to build a new Lutheran Center facility, which was dedicated Aug. 8. Additionally, during White’s tenure more than a dozen student participants in The Lutheran Center have gone on to attend seminary or divinity school.

White has established deep relationships with UNL, working on development of the Red Memorial service with Student Affairs and the JED initiative’s Faith and Spirituality working group. He also teaches as an adjunct instructor in the department of Classics and Religious Studies.