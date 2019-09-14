First-Plymouth Church’s Wednesday Night Live series continues Wednesday, Sept. 18, with "One Quantum Transformation for Mankind," presented by Preeta Bansal, senior global executive and attorney.
Each service in the series runs from 6:15-7:30 p.m. and includes a speaker to teach about other world religions and philosophical concepts. The services begin with Christian worship, live rock music, a short sermon, the Eucharist, and the speaker with time for questions and answers.
The Wednesday Night Live line-up includes a $6 dinner from 5-6 p.m. in Pilgrim Hall, followed by the presentation in the sanctuary. Programs and classes for adults, as well as programs and activities for children and youth of all ages, will be held from 6:45-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Wednesday Night Live is open to the public at First-Plymouth, 20th and D streets. For more information, go to firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.