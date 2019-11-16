First-Plymouth Church’s Wednesday Night Live series continues from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 with “Secret Kindness Agents,” presented by Dr. Ferial Pearson of the University of Nebraska Omaha, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
The service begins with Christian worship, live rock music, a short sermon, the Eucharist, and then Pearson's program with time for questions.
The program includes a $6 dinner from 5-6 p.m. in Pilgrim Hall, followed by “Worship and Wisdom” in the sanctuary. Programs and classes for adults, as well as programs and activities for children and youth of all ages, will be offered from 6:45-7:30 p.m.
Open to the public. For more details, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.