First-Plymouth Church’s Wednesday Night Live series continues in November with a new worship concept, “Worship and Wisdom,” at the church, 2000 D St.
Each service, from 6:15-7:30 p.m., will include a speaker to teach about other world religions and philosophical concepts. The services will begin with Christian worship, live rock music, a short sermon, the Eucharist, and the speaker with time for questions and answers.
The “Worship and Wisdom” series begins Nov. 6 with “Redefining Masculinity: Who Gets to Be in the Room Where it Happens?” presented by Suzannah Rogan, sexual assault education and prevention project coordinator at Doane University.
“This new opportunity for learning and open dialogue is designed to help us grow in understanding and appreciation for other religions and philosophical points of view, which can also deepen our appreciation for Christianity,” said Senior Minister Jim Keck.
The Wednesday Night Live line-up includes a $6 dinner from 5-6 p.m. in Pilgrim Hall, followed by “Worship and Wisdom” in the sanctuary. Programs and classes for adults, as well as programs and activities for children and youth of all ages, will be offered from 6:45-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. For information about preschool programs, FP Kids Studio for grades K-5, Middle School Youth Group and High School Youth Group programs, visit firstplymouth.org.
Wednesday Night Live is open to the public.
Other upcoming Worship and Wisdom speakers include:
Nov 13: “Climate Change: It’s Real, So Let’s Get Real,” with the Rev. Patrick Messer, associate minister at First-Plymouth Church.
Nov 20: “Secrete Kindness Agents,” with Dr. Ferial Pearson, teacher education, associate professor, University of Nebraska Omaha.
More information is available at firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.