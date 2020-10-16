 Skip to main content
Waverly church offers drive-through BBQ Oct. 25
First United Methodist Church, located at 14410 Folkstone St. in Waverly, will host a Drive-Through BBQ Sunday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m.

Adult meals are $8 and include a pulled pork sandwich, sweet corn, cheesy potatoes and homemade cookies. Kids' meals are $5 and include chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, carrots and homemade cookies.

Drive-through orders will be taken when you arrive in the north parking lot. Or, order ahead of time at http://shorturl.at/eiFKY or call 402-786-2625 after 3 p.m. Oct. 25. Pick up your pre-ordered meals in the south parking lot. 

