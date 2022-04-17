Watch now: Though in-person church attendance has risen post-pandemic, some still prefer to watch online

For some churchgoers, gone are the days of scrambling to get kids fed, groomed and in their Sunday best before the 9:30 a.m. service.

Since the coronavirus pandemic first pushed worship services online in the spring of 2020, church members of every denomination have been able to safely watch live or on-demand from the comfort of their home. Yet even as churches arrive at the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic, with restrictions loosened and life looking more and more like normal, worship leaders across Lincoln still report many congregants opting to attend virtually.

Local pastors wonder if the way the public engages with church has changed forever.

Bret Welstead, a pastor at New Covenant Community Church in southeast Lincoln, said one-third of his congregation still attends online, and most opt for convenience reasons rather than health concerns. The online shift follows an overall increase in remote activity.

“Some of them just prefer the online experience to coming on Sunday mornings,” Welstead said.

His church isn’t alone. Other pastors in Lincoln reported a similar drop in in-person attendance that lingers today.

Danny Lamonte, a pastor at First Free Church, said 20%-30% of his members are still online. His church, one of several located along South 84th Street, is seeing roughly 650-700 people in attendance on a Sunday morning.

Lamonte said the continued interest in livestreamed sermons seems fitting in an increasingly digital age.

“It’s not a lazy convenience, it’s just a practicality,” Lamonte said. “If you’re 30 or below, you’ve lived with social media in every arena of your life. To have church online isn’t revolutionary. It just makes sense.”

And, as it turns out, it also makes sense to churchgoers across the country. According to a March study by Pew Research Center, U.S. churches are reporting similar findings.

Of the one-third of Americans who describe themselves as regular churchgoers, 36% attended both in-person and online in recent months.

Another 21% exclusively watched church online, even as 95% of U.S. churches were open for in-person services.

Despite the shift in attendance, Lamonte said he doesn't think it has caused churches much of a financial strain. Committed donors remain active.

“Giving across-the-board has continued consistently during the pandemic,” Lamonte said. “I think this is because most often those who give or donate to churches … do so because they feel a deep sense of connection, community, and commitment.”

Michael Ryan, a pastor at Southwood Lutheran, noticed lower attendance even after restrictions lifted. But things are slowly returning to normal, he said.

Even so, the church still receives nearly 500 online views of its sermons each week.

“We will continue streaming,” Ryan said. “There are so many people who can't get to church for one reason or another.”

Some members of New Covenant, Welstead’s church, see the virtual services as a form of outreach. New Covenant invites those who livestream into its community by designating volunteers to engage with remote viewers.

Jamie Chambers is one of those hosts.

Chambers said she tries to build relationships with remote viewers by messaging them and asking if they have any prayer requests.

“There’s probably people who would never feel comfortable going into a church who’ve been able to dip their toe in and see what it’s about,” Chambers said. “That’s a neat opportunity.”

Chambers attends a mix of in-person and online services, but said many choose the online option when it’s difficult to arrive smiling and on time.

“While I am very excited to sometimes be back in the church building, I do find a lot of great reasons for us to stay home,” Chambers said. “I love when we can worship from home. I don’t have to worry about my 10-year-old or 5-year-old.”

Though several Protestant pastors in Lincoln reported a post-pandemic drop in in-person attendance, Catholic churches report retaining a larger share of congregants who attend in-person.

The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, communications director of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, said the diocese’s October 2021 census saw only a 4%-5% decrease in attendees.

Catholics are expected to attend in-person, Kipper said, unless physical conditions prevent them. Most parishes stream Mass for those who can’t make it.

“I think that if someone is able to attend Mass, they really should go,” Kipper said. “There are certain situations that would dispense a person from attending, and that would include your own poor health.”

While Protestant attendees aren’t bound to obligation, many pastors believe the physical experience is better than online.

The Rev. Rick Lorimer of Christ Place Church said 75% of his congregation attendance has been in-person, but he said those numbers have been on the rise. In addition, the online presence has grown since the pandemic, he said.

But even though his church has made sure it's possible to watch services from home, he doesn’t think online is a perfect replacement.

“I think God made us to be in community,” Lorimer said. “I don't think God made any of us to be in isolation or alone."

Welstead echoed Lorimer’s sentiments about the importance of in-person interactions with other churchgoers. Relationships are vital to spiritual health, he said.

But Welstead also recognizes that the world as the local church once knew it is shifting. He’s not sure what things will look like five years from now.

“I think we’re just in a time of change in our country and in our churches,” Welstead said. “We are just trusting that God knows better than we do, and he knows what’s coming.”

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.