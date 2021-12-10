Virtual Sing from the Heart concert starts Monday

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series will present the first concert of the 2021-2022 season with a "Sing from the Heart" concert -- a free, online-only event. The video will be available to watch for one week starting Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Each year, Sing from the Heart features a charity organization, spotlighting its work and impact, and gives attendees the option to donate to that charity if they are so moved.

Because of all the floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters in the last year, Sing from the Heart will benefit Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) this season. PDA provides lifesaving assistance for those facing disasters of all kinds, from hurricanes in the South, to wildfires in the West, to the floods that ravaged our own part of the world not too long ago. Viewers will learn more about PDA’s work, as well as hear from local First Presbyterian Church members about their experiences taking part in PDA disaster assistance trips.

There will also be music of hope and healing, including an African-American spiritual and a setting of the 23rd Psalm. Several soloists from the First Presbyterian Choir will perform, as well as organist and pianist Dr. Charles W. Ore.