Violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform May 7

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series has announced the return of live, in-person concerts with an upcoming "American Traditions" performance by world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

This solo violin program will feature a wide variety of music, from Bach to Scottish reels and hip-hop dances, with music by Noel da Costa, Mark O’Connor, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Daniel Bernard Roumain.

In both art and life, violinist Pine has an extraordinary ability to connect with people. A leading interpreter of great classic and contemporary works, her performances combine her gift for emotional communication and her fascination with research. She plays with passion and conviction, dazzling technique, lustrous tone and infectious joy in music-making.

Pine’s past chart-topping albums include Dvořák and Khachaturian Violin Concertos (Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Teddy Abrams); Mozart: Complete Violin Concertos, Sinfonia Concertante (Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner); Bel Canto Paganini, and Elgar and Bruch Violin Concertos (BBC Symphony, Andrew Litton).

She has appeared as a soloist with prestigious ensembles including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, and the Chicago, Vienna and Detroit Symphony Orchestras.

An active philanthropist, Pine has led the Rachel Barton Pine (RBP) Foundation, which has assisted young artists since 2001. Over the last 20 years, the RBP Foundation’s Music by Black Composers (MBC) project has collected more than 900 works by 450-plus Black composers from the 18th to 21st centuries, curated free repertoire directories, and published print resources including pedagogical books of music exclusively by global Black classical composers and a coloring book of Black classical composers.

For more information and to purchase concert tickets, go to https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/ or call First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037.

Tickets may be purchased at the church Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon by check or cash, or online with a credit card. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the concert if tickets remain.

NOTE: At the request of the artist, masks will be required. For increased safety, there will be no reception and the performance will be without intermission.

