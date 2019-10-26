Get a start on the holiday season by attending the annual Vine Vendor and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Vine UCC Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
In addition to professional vendors featuring crafts, jewelry and commercial products, there will be handiwork, crafts and canned goods made by church members.
The fair will include a bake sale, and tickets will be sold for raffle items and gift baskets. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
The fair is a fundraiser to help Vine Church repair and enhance its stained-glass windows. For more details, see vineucc.org, Facebook or call 402-483-4781.