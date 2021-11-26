Vine UCC to host Old World Christmas Market Dec. 3-4

Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road, will host an Old World Christmas Market on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4. The event will be more than a craft fair – it is a family event that celebrates the traditions and festivities of Christmas.

Christmas Market hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The atmosphere of a German town square will be recreated inside the church with booths, lights and holiday decorations. Vendors will offer handcrafted wares and gifts, including jewelry, pottery and contemporary stoneware, papeterie, pet treats, holiday shirts, crafts, ornaments and fiber art. There will also be arrangements of fresh greens for tables and porches, and food will be available including soups, muffins, desserts and candy.

Musical performances will entertain, and a special children’s area will offer photo opportunities. Tickets will be sold for a variety of raffle items, representing all attending artists/artisans, and additional prizes.

Learn more at www.vineucc.org, on Facebook, or contact the church at vinechurch.ucc@gmail.com or 402-483-4781.

