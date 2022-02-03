 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL choir to perform at First-Plymouth Church

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Singers, along with the Plymouth Brass, will perform Sunday, Feb. 6, at the 10:30 a.m. worship service at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Dr. Jim Keck and Pastor Juan Carlos Huertas will also co-preach the message “The Top Ten Bible Verses.” Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 402-476-7550 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

