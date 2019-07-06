Join Unity Lincoln and VJ Herbert from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, as he creates a sound meditation for healing with vibrational tuning.
Herbert uses singing bowls, gongs, chimes, bells, didgeridoos, chanting and other instruments to balance, open and align the body systems. You can either lie down on the floor or sit in a chair in the fireside room at Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Bring blankets, yoga mats or pillows for additional comfort and relaxation.
Herbert has 18 years of professional experience in choral composition and has directed 12 choirs in New York, Chicago and Kansas City. He studied vocal music, music theory and choral composition at Garden State Academy in Tranquility, New Jersey, and at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
In 2016, Herbert was certified as a practitioner through the Vibrational Sound Association. He is the minister of music at Ebenezer AME Church in Kansas City, Missouri, and commutes regularly to Lincoln to present vibrational healing.
Admission is $25, cash or check, payable at the door. For more details, see UnityLincoln.org or call 402-476-6887.