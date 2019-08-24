Join Mark Allen Gossman from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, as he creates a gong meditation at Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St.
Gossman uses gongs, bowls and chanting to manifest sounds to heal and strengthen the body, mind and spirit.
Gossman's mission is to create connectivity in the world through sacred sound. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in science and math, and is a certified biofeedback practitioner. He leads drum circles, the Jai Spirit Kirtan group and offers sound immersion with the Gong Tribe.
Admission is $25, and advanced ticket purchase is encouraged due to limited seating and lying-down space. You may bring pillows and blankets for your comfort. To purchase tickets, call Unity Lincoln at 402-476-6887 and leave a message with your name and phone number. For more details, see UnityLincoln.org or call the church office.