UMKC Conservatory Singers to perform at First-Plymouth

Robison is in demand as a conductor, clinician and soprano throughout the U.S. She has held previous positions at Luther College, the University of Arizona and the University of New Mexico, and was the artistic director of Scottsdale Musical Arts. She has presented lectures and workshops at national, regional and state ACDA conferences, NAfMe and NATS conferences. She has been an invited conductor and clinician at numerous All State festivals and honor choirs throughout the United States.