Tonniges named Lutheran Family Services president and CEO

The Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska (LFS) board of directors has named Christopher Tonniges the next LFS president and CEO.
Tonniges will leave his position as vice president of Treasury Services at CIT to join LFS on Aug. 2, replacing interim president and CEO Dave Johnson, who succeeded Stacy L. Martin when she announced her departure in March.
Tonniges has served Lincoln-based LFS since 2016. His portfolio includes treasurer of the LFS board of directors and chair of the finance committee, as well as chair of the LFS Foundation board.
Born in Hastings, Tonniges has deep Nebraska roots.
“I’m excited to transition from board member to staff, and I look forward to carrying on the organization’s legacy while keeping an eye toward the future," Tonniges said. "I promise to be an individual who will listen to the people served by LFS across Nebraska, Eastern Iowa and beyond.
"My role is to break down barriers, to work with staff, constituents, funders, legislators, advocates and volunteers, and to be collaborative when it comes to how we do things,” he added.
Ralph Maldonado, chair of the LFS board of directors, said, “Chris has a great background of working hard on behalf of LFS. In addition to his commitment and service in many capacities, Chris’ extensive experience in finance will serve LFS well. He has a deep understanding and passion for the diverse programs and services offered by LFS, and he is a proven leader who will build momentum and growth.”
Tonniges and his wife, Lindsey, have three children: Rachel, Zachary and Hallie, who were adopted through LFS, so he knows firsthand about some of the services LFS provides.
Established in 1892, LFS is one of the largest nonprofit health and human services agencies in the state with locations across Nebraska and an office in Council Bluffs, Iowa. LFS strives to deliver health and human care that meets individuals’, families’ and communities’ social, cultural and linguistic needs. LFS programs and services are available to anyone regardless of age, race, religion or income.
The work of LFS is supported by caring members of our community whose contributions help make services available to those unable to pay fees. To learn more, visit www.LFSneb.org.