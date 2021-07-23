Tonniges named Lutheran Family Services president and CEO

The Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska (LFS) board of directors has named Christopher Tonniges the next LFS president and CEO.

Tonniges will leave his position as vice president of Treasury Services at CIT to join LFS on Aug. 2, replacing interim president and CEO Dave Johnson, who succeeded Stacy L. Martin when she announced her departure in March.

Tonniges has served Lincoln-based LFS since 2016. His portfolio includes treasurer of the LFS board of directors and chair of the finance committee, as well as chair of the LFS Foundation board.

Born in Hastings, Tonniges has deep Nebraska roots.

“I’m excited to transition from board member to staff, and I look forward to carrying on the organization’s legacy while keeping an eye toward the future," Tonniges said. "I promise to be an individual who will listen to the people served by LFS across Nebraska, Eastern Iowa and beyond.

"My role is to break down barriers, to work with staff, constituents, funders, legislators, advocates and volunteers, and to be collaborative when it comes to how we do things,” he added.