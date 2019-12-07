Thrivent Faith Build home dedication Dec. 7

Working side by side with volunteers across Lincoln, Thrivent members successfully completed a 2019 Faith Build and will dedicate the new home to a deserving family at 9 a.m. today, Dec. 7, at 6355 Garland St.

The project brought together 141 volunteers from nine local organizations and churches. They dedicated 2,232 hours toward finishing the home.

The 2019 Faith Build program with Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity is a partnership to empower and expand the mission outreach of both Habitat and Thrivent. Faith Builds bring together Habitat affiliates across the country with Thrivent members, congregations and other volunteers to build homes, strengthen neighborhoods and change lives.

“We’re proud to be part of a nationwide effort this year to help make decent, affordable housing a reality for families,” said Nancy Stepp. “As Thrivent members, we’re committed to making a difference. We know homeownership provides a strong and stable foundation for families and can set them up for long-term success.”

This Faith Build started in April and took seven months to complete. Thrivent members and volunteers assisted with many projects throughout the construction process, including raising the walls, helping with interior and exterior paint, roofing, drywall, siding, and trim and door installations.

If you’re interested in attending or have any questions, contact Dani Vallis, 402-480-6219 or dvallis@lincolnhabitat.org.

