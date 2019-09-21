Theologian and author Stephen J. Patterson will present “The Forgotten Creed: Christianity’s Original Struggle Against Bigotry, Slavery & Sexism,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets.
Patterson will explore how people can overcome divisions from one another and find solidarity beyond race, class and gender.
“First-Plymouth has long been known for celebrating diversity and deep inclusion - and we will never slow down on that,” said Senior Minister Jim Keck. “But we also need to be creating a greater sense of unity. The human soul longs for connections and shared purpose, for a sense of oneness. Patterson’s talk directly addresses that human potential.”
A scholar, teacher, and writer, Patterson is the endowed chair of Religious and Ethical Studies at Willamette University, where he teaches courses on the history of religion. He writes and lectures widely.
Copies of Patterson’s books will be available for purchase during a book signing after the evening session. His talk is free and open to the public. Free-will donations will be accepted at the doors.