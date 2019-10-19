As a child, dressed in my prettiest dress with my pouffiest petticoat and wearing my newest black patent shoes with frilly socks, I learned how to say, “Thank you!”
This momentous day was a birthday long ago for which my mother invited neighborhood friends to join us as we celebrated my special day. My mother, adept at making from-scratch angel food cake, had lovingly concocted one and frosted it in something lusciously pink and fluffy. Small people arrived with a parent in tow, each offering a gift appropriately wrapped in festive, appropriate birthday paper and a bow. As my mother stood next to me, I would accept each one with a smile and a “Thank you!” that was repeated when I later opened each one.
After each annual gift-receiving event – a birthday or Christmas – my mother ensured that I sat down shortly after getting gifts and hand-wrote a thank-you note to all those who had taken the time to send me something special or a bill tucked inside a card. I dutifully found a way to recognize the giver’s graciousness and thoughtfulness in remembering me. My life progressed, with mom ensuring that at each pertinent moment I sincerely handed out a “thank you,” either written or verbally, to those who helped me, who gave me something, who told me something useful.
Now, as an adult, I have discovered that these two profoundly simple words have somehow been lost and are not as abundantly used as they once were. The demise of “thank you” is sadly missed.
Due to distance and the fact that I am not nearly as up-to-date on what would pique my four grandchildren’s lives, I now traditionally send a crisp bill to each on their birthdays as well as Christmas. It is difficult to remember when I last got either a written or a verbal recognition of these gifts. If nothing else, it would be helpful and reassuring for me to know that the gifts actually arrived and weren’t lost in the mail.
Years ago, when a friend called for help to attend a national women’s function that we both believed in, I mulled over my meager checkbook and took a leap-of-faith decision and sent her a check for $100. To date, I have yet to receive any recognition of that assistance in making her goal of going possible.
These days, I make it a point to either tell people – strangers and friends – “thank you” when something even small happens for which I am appreciative. I keep a stack of various appropriate cards handy, along with postage stamps, to mail an extra special acknowledgement of anything that occurs.
And, in the process, I am finding more and more opportunities to say, sincerely and in a heartfelt way, “Thank you.”