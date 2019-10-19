* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bonnie Allmon Coffey has discovered that one of her mother’s most enduring gifts was teaching her how to gladly say “Thank you!” In doing so, she has also learned how to more easily recognize how grateful she is for so many instances. Bonnie wishes more people taught their children the beautiful art of thankfulness.

