Throughout July, Unity Lincoln is collecting new and gently used teddy bears and stuffed toys. On Sunday, July 21 at the regular “worth-ship” service, the bears will be presented to a representative of the Lincoln Police Department. Lincoln police officers, firefighters and paramedics give these huggable comfort toys to children and others in crisis who need something to hold on to.
Teddy Bear Sunday is a service project that Unity Lincoln has done in November and December for the past five years. This year, the church is also celebrating Christmas in July because of the need expressed by first responders for comfort toys.
In addition, Unity Lincoln is celebrating Christmas in July to collect donations to purchase and install a new furnace for the church before fall.
If you would like to donate a bear or other huggable stuffed animal, bring it to the 10:30 a.m. service July 21 at Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unity Lincoln will be collecting bears for the entire month of July. If you are unable to attend this Sunday, call the office at 402-476-6887 to arrange a drop-off time.