The TeamMates mentoring program is holding a prize-laden recruiting drive designed to attract more mentors.
TeamMates founder and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne said Friday that the program's Back to School Challenge will take place throughout August.
Any eligible adult who applies to be a mentor during that month will be entered into a drawing for three prizes.
The top prize is airplane tickets for two people to anywhere in the continental United States (up to $500 apiece) and a three-day hotel stay. The trip is donated by Travel and Transport.
Second prize is tickets to this year's TeamMates Tailgate Gala, which will feature guest speakers Dwyane Wade, the former Miami Heat guard, and his wife Gabrielle Union, an actress and Omaha native.
Third prize is a special but undisclosed "swag bag," featuring TeamMates-branded gear.
"Our goal is to have 12,000 mentors this year," Osborne said. "This is a pretty big goal, and we've been growing pretty rapidly."
TeamMates Communications and Recruiting Coordinator Hannah Miller said the contest will provide positive incentive for those still on the fence about diving into the program, which has mentored more than 35,000 kids since its founding in 1991.
"A lot of adults are afraid of failure and are afraid their mentee won't like them, but it's so much easier than people think," she said. "You can be a successful mentor as long as you show up and genuinely care about another person."
Osborne said consistency is the key for mentors.
"Eighty percent of our mentees meet during their lunch periods in the middle of the day since we don't pull them out of class," he said. "We ask that mentors meet with them 24 times, so consistency is the main thing for people."
Eddie Brown, who was part of the first class of mentees in 1991, is now TeamMates' recruitment and partnership coordinator.
"The reality is, several of our chapters have waiting lists of kids waiting for their names to be selected," said Brown, who also serves as a mentor. "When I meet with my mentee, his friends tell him 'I wish I had a mentor,' and that's heartbreaking."
Anyone 18 or older with a high school diploma or equivalent can apply to be a TeamMates mentor.
"You don't have to have any special skills," Osborne said. "If you can care about another person, be consistent and be an advocate, you can be a mentor."