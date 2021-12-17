Sunrise Kiwanis delivers children's gifts to Salvation Army
Related to this story
Most Popular
Volunteers put up 5,000 LED lights on the school’s roof, windows and on the ground. The video is shown on three connected pixel panels measuring a total of 7 feet high and 18 feet wide, with 338,000 red, green and blue LED lights.
First-Plymouth Church invites everyone to take a deep breath and remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Lincoln Boys Choir will perform its annual holiday concert, Winter Reflections, Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Chur…
Traditions bring comfort. They are the habits that family, both given and chosen, inevitably repeat, especially during holidays. Some bring me…
RELIGION NOTES Dec.11-20. Abendmusik: "With the Angels, Let us sing" free concert, Dec. 12; Virtual concert and fundraiser for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, Dec. 13. Plan ahead for your Christmas and Advent worship services and events.
- Updated
Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln at 1144 M St. will present “Christmas at Saint Paul,” a choral celebration featuring th…