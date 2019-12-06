Kelsey Moline, a landscape architect with Clark Enersen Partners, adjusts one of 25 unique ornaments she used to design the tree titled "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" for U.S. Bank at the Starry Nights Festival and Gala. The ninth annual event raised over $100,000 for People's City Mission. About 5,000 people attended the festivities Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at Speedway Village. The event featured 22 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches. It included a children's workshop with creative crafts and activities, free holiday treats, live entertainment, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and other family activities. Watch for more details and photos in the January L Magazine, which will be distributed Dec. 19.