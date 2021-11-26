Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival continues this weekend

On Wednesday, People’s City Mission opened the 11th annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival: 2021 Walk Through The Trees, and the event continues today and tomorrow, Nov. 27-28, at Gateway Mall.

The Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. During the event, the community is treated to 15 gorgeous, elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches. Scheels Lincoln is the Platinum event sponsor.

"Without Scheels' support and all the many volunteers, we couldn't do this," said Michele Orth, community relations director for the People's City Mission, who oversaw event preparations on Tuesday.

"The tree designers are local artists, business owners, interior designers, florists -- and many of them are repeat designers who volunteer to do this year after year."

This year’s event is free to the public, and is the People's City Mission staff's way of saying "thank you" to Lincoln for all of the love and support residents provide through the year, Orth said. Also this year:

• Custom, handmade Starry Nights ornaments – each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the Mission for a person experiencing homelessness.