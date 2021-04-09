St. Paul UMC to host Racial Justice Speaker Series

Saint Paul United Methodist Church’s Justice and Mercy Team will host a virtual four-week seminar, “Racial Justice Speaker Series,” via Zoom beginning Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
These four seminars will examine the history of race and racism in America, the experiences of racial minorities in the United Methodist Church and the City of Lincoln, and the ways parents deal with race in raising their children. This series will highlight how people might expand the dialogue about race relations now and in the future.
Seminar schedule
• April 15 at 7 p.m. – "How Race Has Shaped Our National History." Speaker: Dr. Jeannette Jones, associate professor of History and Ethnic Studies, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
• April 22 at 7 p.m. – "How Racial Minorities Experience the United Methodist Church." Speaker: Rev. Dr. Charlotte Abram, United Methodist Church clergy (retired).
• April 29 at 7 p.m. – "How Racial Minorities Experience Lincoln, Nebraska." Speaker: Tyre “T.J.” McDowell Jr., assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs, UNL.
• May 6 at 7 p.m. – "How Parents Teach Their Children About Race." Speaker: Peter Ferguson, Youth Development Team coordinator, Lincoln Public Schools.
The Lincoln community is invited to attend by registering at saintpaulumc.org/racialjustice. For more information, call the church at 402-477-6951 or email communications@saintpaulumc.org.