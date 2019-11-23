The final concert for the 2019 First Friday St. Paul United Methodist Music and Art Concert Series will take place Friday, Dec. 6, from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. in the church's sanctuary, 12th and M streets.
The concert features Catherine Herbener playing harpsichord and William McMullen on oboe in a performance of music from the 18th century.
You have free articles remaining.
An art show provided by the Noyes Gallery, featuring Lynette Fast, will be shown in the Paine Parlor adjacent to the church sanctuary.
The concert and art show are free. Donations are welcome. Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. for $5.