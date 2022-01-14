St. Paul UMC hosts Lincoln history speaker series

Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln is hosting a winter speaker series, “Postcards from Lincoln: A History of Lincoln.”

The series will profile three of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history, and those individuals who helped make that history, as they tell the stories that shaped what Lincoln is today.

The series began Jan. 10 with “Postcards from Lincoln” presented by Jim McKee and Ed Zimmer. The series is open to the public and will continue to take place socially distanced on the following Mondays from 7-8 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.:

• Jan. 24 – “Women Changemakers: Mari Sandoz, Sandy Dennis and Esther Montgomery” – Speaker: Ron Hull.

• Feb. 7 – "Lincoln in Black & White: the photographs of African-American photographer John Johnson” – Speaker: Ed Zimmer.

• Feb. 21 – “Lincoln’s Parking Lots and What They Displaced” – Speaker: Jim McKee.