St. Paul UMC hosts Lincoln history speaker series
St. Paul UMC hosts Lincoln history speaker series

Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln is hosting a winter speaker series, “Postcards from Lincoln: A History of Lincoln.”

The series will profile three of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history, and those individuals who helped make that history, as they tell the stories that shaped what Lincoln is today.

The series began Jan. 10 with “Postcards from Lincoln” presented by Jim McKee and Ed Zimmer. The series is open to the public and will continue to take place socially distanced on the following Mondays from 7-8 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.:

• Jan. 24 – “Women Changemakers: Mari Sandoz, Sandy Dennis and Esther Montgomery” – Speaker: Ron Hull.

• Feb. 7 – "Lincoln in Black & White: the photographs of African-American photographer John Johnson” – Speaker: Ed Zimmer.

• Feb. 21 – “Lincoln’s Parking Lots and What They Displaced” – Speaker: Jim McKee.

• March 7 – “The Poet, the Publisher and the Talk Show Host: John G. Neihardt, Virginia Faulkner and Dick Cavett” – Speaker: Ron Hull.

• March 21 – “Saint Paul & the Churches of Lincoln” – Speakers: Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee.

If you have questions, contact the church office at 402-477-6951.

