St. Paul Church to host virtual Christmas Jazz concert

The event will be featured live on St. Paul’s Facebook page and website, saintpaulumc.org/live . The virtual concert will feature St. Paul musicians under the direction of Paul Robinson, St. Paul’s director of music and worship arts. Additional musicians include Bob Cook (bass) and Bob Snider (drums).

Robinson, who moved to Nebraska from South Dakota at the beginning of the year, is a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music (vocal performance) in New York. He leads St. Paul’s music program that includes a variety of ensembles, feature concerts and traveling artists. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson’s music department has continued to produce inspiring worship experiences through virtual performances and socially distant gatherings, including virtual hymn festivals for Easter 2020 and a more recent “Songs of Mercy and Justice” virtual hymn festival.