St. Paul Church hosts American elections seminar series
St. Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln will host an eight-week seminar series titled “American Elections: How Democratic?”

The seminar series, which is being offered on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing, is free and open to the community. The discussions will be led by faculty and faculty emerita from the surrounding area.

Topics will include: Nebraska Campaign Finance Laws, How Money Impacts Nebraska Politics, Gerrymandering in America, The Voting Rights Act of 1965, Race and Voter Suppression, Constitutional Legitimacy of American Elections, Global Dimensions of the American Election, and The Future of Democracy.

To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/stpaulseminar or contact the church office at 402-477-6951 or communications@saintpaulumc.org.

