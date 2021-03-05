St. Mark's offers Divorce and Relationship Recovery class

A Divorce and Relationship Recovery class will be offered at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneer Blvd., March 15 through May 10.

The class meets on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Lower Fellowship Hall. Deb Dahlke will lead the class.

The loss of a significant relationship is painful, whether it was a lengthy marriage or an intense short-term relationship. Divorce and Relationship Recovery is designed to ease that pain, and to begin anew by sharing with others who have had a similar loss.

Cost of the class is $20. Register online at www.stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required.

For more details, contact Joanne Bell at jbell@stmarks.org.

