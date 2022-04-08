St. Mark's Good Friday service includes Pontius Pilate monologue

Pontius Pilate returns to tell his story at the Good Friday service at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 84th and Pioneers Boulevard, on April 15 at 12:30 p.m. The service will take place in the sanctuary and will be available online.

Dr. Dick Corwine, former teacher and administrator in the Millard Public Schools and charter member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Omaha, will give a deeply moving soliloquy as Pontius Pilate at the service.

During the monologue, Corwine, dressed in Roman garb and appearing as Pontius Pilate, admits that he made a grave error and goes on to tell how it happened. Corwine says that of course Pontius Pilate has been eternally sorry for his mistake, and he would like to do what he can to assure that no one else makes the same error.

“Each person should face Jesus Christ personally and make the right decision,” he says as Pontius Pilate. “What will you do when you face Jesus Christ? What will you do?”

Corwine came across the Pontius Pilate monologue several years ago. It was originally created by Harold Leestma, a highly respected minister in the greater Los Angeles area and co-founder of the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California.

Corwine said bringing the Pontius Pilate presentation to others is a personal mission. He said the monologue greatly impressed him, and he has since offered his presentation of it free of charge to churches and organizations throughout the area.

Following the Good Friday service, those in attendance are invited to join the St. Mark’s youth as they raise three crosses on the west side of the St. Mark’s campus. Participants will be invited to write down sins they would like to have forgiven on rice paper and place them in a bowl of water at the foot of the cross.

