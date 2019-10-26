The annual St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Fall Arts and Crafts Fair is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
The fair draws over 130 artists and crafters from Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding area. The array of arts and crafts at the event gives attendees a head start on holiday shopping. In addition, visitors can purchase lunch and snacks served throughout the day. The United Methodist Women also sponsor a bake sale.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission is free. However, those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support the local food pantry.
For more details, call 402-489-8885.