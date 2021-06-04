St. Joseph School's Student Council members recently coordinated a Mission Carnival to raise money for the International Missionary Foundation Borehole Project. Their goal was to raise $3,000 to support digging a well for St. Michael's Catholic Parish in Isolo-Opin, Llorin Diocese of Kwara State, Nigeria, which currently has only one well for 250,000 people (the population of Lincoln). Thanks to the students' and their families' generosity, the fundraising goal was reached. On May 24, Joseph Williams from the International Missionary Foundation, who grew up in Nigeria, received the check for $3,000 at the school and spoke with the students about his missionary experiences.