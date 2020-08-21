Spring Creek Prairie and faith groups team up for birds and climate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center has teamed up with faith-based environmental groups, the Green Sanctuary Committee from Unitarian Church of Lincoln and Green At Heart from Westminster Presbyterian, to create a free presentation about birds, native plants, and a new faith coalition focused on climate change.

The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25; registration is required.

The presentation will include information about the Plants for Birds program, native plantings, advocating for native plant use at the city and state level, and a growing vision for a faith coalition centered on affecting the climate crisis by using or advocating for native plants on the urban and suburban landscape. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and discussion.

“Lincoln has a strong community of faith-based environmental groups that make great contributions to our city and its natural resources every day,” said Cacey Wilken, Audubon’s Marian Langan Young Leader who has been deeply involved in the Plants for Birds program. “We hope to bring these leaders together to encourage innovation and collaboration around the use of the native plants in Nebraska’s landscape at the individual, city and county levels.”

To register for the virtual event, email scp@audubon.org with your name, email address and name of the event. You can also learn more about the Plants for Birds program by visiting audubon.org/plants-for-birds.

