 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SouthPointe Christian Church a new site for Foodnet
View Comments

SouthPointe Christian Church a new site for Foodnet

{{featured_button_text}}

SouthPointe Christian Church, 7010 Helen Witt Dr., is one of the newest locations for Foodnet.

With 40% of food in the U.S. going into the landfill, Foodnet connects good food that would otherwise be thrown out with hungry people who need it.

All are welcome to help serve for Foodnet and all are welcome to receive Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at SouthPointe Christian. If you have questions, contact Julie Medina at office@southpointecc.org or 402-420-2750.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News