SouthPointe Christian Church a new site for Foodnet

SouthPointe Christian Church, 7010 Helen Witt Dr., is one of the newest locations for Foodnet.

With 40% of food in the U.S. going into the landfill, Foodnet connects good food that would otherwise be thrown out with hungry people who need it.

All are welcome to help serve for Foodnet and all are welcome to receive Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at SouthPointe Christian. If you have questions, contact Julie Medina at office@southpointecc.org or 402-420-2750.

