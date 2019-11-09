Arts for the Soul will bring the Sing from the Heart family concert "Childhood Memories" and charity fundraiser for HopeSpoke, featuring the First Presbyterian Choir with storyteller Pippa White, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
This year's event is family-oriented with ice cream, child-themed music, captivating storytelling and a shortened, kid-friendly program.
For more details and tickets, see fpclincoln.org and click on "Arts for the Soul" or call 402-477-6037.