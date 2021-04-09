Simon Septet to be livestreamed from Vine Church

The Greg Simon Septet will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Simon is assistant professor of Composition and Jazz Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he also directs the Flyover New Music Series.

A recipient of many awards for his compositions, Simon currently plays trumpet/flugelhorn alongside his colleagues in the UNL Faculty Jazz Ensemble, and in 2019 directed the UNL Jazz Orchestra in the UNL Composers’ Showcase. His music is published by Hal Leonard and has been recorded on labels including Blue Griffin, Equilibrium, Open G, SMS Classical, Terpsichore and Fifth House.

Joining Simon in his septet are Chris Leach on piano; Andrew Janak, sax; Andrew Wray, drums; Andrew Mell, bass; Shawn Bell, trombone; and Jacob Phillips, guitar.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

