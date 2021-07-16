Scott Porath to celebrate 30 years of ministry Aug. 1

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle, Nebraska, is celebrating the Rev. Scott Porath’s 30th year in the ministry with a guest preacher at the Divine Service and luncheon on Sunday, Aug. 1. Immanuel is located at 1009 G St. in Eagle.

Porath, a native of York, Nebraska, began his ministry in 1991 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Central City, Nebraska. In 1996 he served as pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He has served Immanuel in Eagle since 1999.

The guest preacher for the 9 a.m. Divine Service on Sunday, Aug. 1 at Immanuel in Eagle will be Michael Schotte, pastor at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Preston, Kansas.

“Pastor Porath has made a tremendous impact sharing God’s word and shepherding his flock,” said Stu Osterthun, president of the congregation at Immanuel. “We at Immanuel have been so fortunate to have him as our minister providing spiritual health to all in need. We look forward to many more years of his service to us.”

Porath, a 1981 graduate of York (Nebraska) High School, is a 1988 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from which he received a Master of Divinity degree in 1991.