Salt Creek Song Festival at First Presbyterian May 14

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series' next concert, "The Salt Creek Song Festival," will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

In a time when it feels like the sky is truly the limit, join in an evening of contemporary chamber music that explores the moon and stars through a musical lens. This concert features works by acclaimed living composers Dan Locklair and Ben Justis, along with a few standard favorites.

Soprano Gretchen Pille, clarinetist David Kamran, violist Clark Potter and pianist Alejandro Avila make up the ensemble. This concert will be performed without intermission and should last about an hour.

The concert is made possible through a partnership between Arts for the Soul and the Salt Creek Song Festival, a classical music festival that will take place in Ashland May 23-28. The Salt Creek Song Festival is dedicated to being a cultural resource in Saunders County and the surrounding Great Plains region.

The first song festival of its kind in Nebraska, SCSF finds its inspiration in world-class performances and gatherings featuring Midwest-oriented artists, composers and performers of song. SCSF seeks to be in community and to build relationships with those of all walks of life in Nebraska and beyond, and to enrich the region by presenting a diverse program of the full range of art song. SCFS looks to foster an environment that amplifies the voices of artists of a broad range of disciplines who find meaning and connection in the Midwest.

This concert is free to attend. No ticket required. Freewill donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037, or visit the church website at: https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/.

It is highly encouraged that audience members be fully vaccinated. At this time, masks are optional. For increased safety, there will not be a reception and the performance will be without intermission.

