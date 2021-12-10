Saint Paul UMC to host Christmas jazz concert

Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln at 1144 M St. will present “Christmas at Saint Paul,” a choral celebration featuring the jazz carols of Will Todd, on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

The Saint Paul Chancel Choir, directed by Paul Robinson, will be joined by the jazz combo and brass quintet to share arrangements of carols both old and new.

“Music of the Christmas season holds a special place in the hearts of so many,” said Robinson. “From Handel’s Messiah to thrilling carol arrangements to jazz and pop hits, the music of the season resembles the best of who we are as a community: people made up of a broad spectrum of shapes, colors, interests and abilities.”

The Lincoln community is invited to attend. The performance is free with a free-will offering taken during the event. Masks will be required for the performance. A livestream of the event can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page and website, saintpaulumc.org/live.

