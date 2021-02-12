Saint Paul Church to host virtual Lenten program

Saint Paul United Methodist Church has prepared a complete program – titled “What are you seeking?” – to participate throughout the Lenten season with all social-distancing precautions being considered.

All events will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page (facebook.com/saintpaulumc) and the church website (saintpaulumc.org). Programming will begin on Wednesday evenings starting Feb. 17 and will feature poetry, meditation and song from 6:15-6:45 p.m.

The sanctuary, located at 1144 M St., will be open from 6-6:45 p.m. with a limited, socially distanced capacity for in-person meditation and prayers. Masks are required.

Additional programming throughout Lent will include a speaker series focused on climate concerns in our community and world. This speaker series is co-hosted with First-Plymouth Church and takes place via Zoom. Registration is open to all at bcom.io/climate-speakers. The Lincoln community is also encouraged to sign up for the Climate Action Calendar to reduce our carbon footprints. Sign up for the daily reminders by texting the word “carbon” to the number 97000 or by visiting bit.ly/carbon-calendar.