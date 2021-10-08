Saint Paul Church to host health justice speaker series

Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., will host a series titled “Better Health, Better Lives” during October. The weekly series, open to the public, is organized by the church’s Health Justice Team.

The program will run weekly on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 12 through Nov. 2. Guest speakers include Alesha Scott, DO, medical director of Orthopedic Trauma at Bryan Health, who will lead a discussion titled “Bone Health and Fracture Prevention"; Emily Gratopp, MS, ASCM-CTP, who will lead a discussion titled “Building Health Equity in Lincoln"; Gayle Resh, certified therapeutic recreational specialist, who will lead a conversation titled “Balanced Activity for Kids"; and Ross Pacini, MD, invasive cardiologist at Bryan Heart who will lead a “Keeping Hearts Healthy” session.