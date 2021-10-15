Saint Paul Church hosts health justice speaker series

Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., is hosting a series titled “Better Health, Better Lives” on Tuesdays through Nov. 2. The weekly series, open to the public, is organized by the church’s Health Justice Team.

Guest speakers include Alesha Scott, DO, medical director of Orthopedic Trauma at Bryan Health, who will lead a discussion titled “Bone Health and Fracture Prevention"; Emily Gratopp, MS, ASCM-CTP, who will lead a discussion titled “Building Health Equity in Lincoln"; Gayle Resh, certified therapeutic recreational specialist, who will lead a conversation titled “Balanced Activity for Kids"; and Ross Pacini, MD, invasive cardiologist at Bryan Heart who will lead a “Keeping Hearts Healthy” session.

The series is part of Saint Paul UMC’s commitment to health justice for all in Lincoln.

For more information and an RSVP link, visit https://saintpaulumc.org/healthspeakers21.

