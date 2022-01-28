Saint Paul Church hosts Bell-issimo concert Friday

Saint Paul United Methodist Church will host its 2022 First Friday Concert Series, which profiles local, state and national musical ensembles on the first Friday of every month over the noon hour.

This year's series will begin Friday, Feb. 4, with a performance from Bell-issimo, a 16-member ensemble of bell ringers from 12 Lincoln churches. Performing since 2002 and under the leadership of Nancy Youngman, Bell-issimo inspires and promotes the distinctive beauty and uniqueness of hand bell ringing. The free concert will take place in the Saint Paul sanctuary at 12:10 p.m.

Bell-issimo ringers are Eric Carlson, Dick Crusinberry, Laura Stahly, Richard Bouma, Curt Butler, Chris Peck, Jean Henderson, Susan Hoover, Gwen Belden, Patty Butler, Amy Bloomquist, Michele Filbert, Joan Michelsen, Juli Jurgens, Bethany Mrosko, Kathryn Boilesen and Carrie Mardock

Youngman is the founder/director of Bell-issimo, Lincoln’s auditioned community handbell choir. She started the bell choirs at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in 1984 and has also been the director of the bell choirs at St. Mark's United Methodist Church since 1990. She has degrees in Instrumental Music and German, and is retired from Lincoln Public Schools, where she taught both subjects.

Since 1990, Youngman has been a member of the Nebraska State Handbell Board and served as the board chair for multiple terms. She was elected as a regional secretary of the Handbell Musicians of America in 1996 and served a two-year term in that capacity. She has also served as a clinician and teacher for several handbell events throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit www.saintpaulumc.org.

