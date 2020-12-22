Reservations required for some Christmas Eve services at Lincoln churches

“We’ll have a stage and be presenting everything outside, but it’s really designed for the radio,” Bouvier said. “Maybe they’ll be able to see something if they’re parked close enough. But it’s really to be heard.”

Planning for the service began about a month ago. But it took a favorable long-range weather forecast to put everything in motion.

“A big part of it was contingent on what the weather would do,” Bouvier said. “It’s going to be chilly out for those of us who will be doing the presenting. But with no snow or bitter cold we could go ahead with it.”

Sheridan Lutheran, which has largely been closed to in-person worship since March, is pre-recording two additional Christmas Eve services — a family service debuting at 2:30 p.m. and a candlelight service first airing at 7:30 p.m. Those services can be viewed on the church’s website and Facebook page.

Just as was the case surrounding Easter, churches are making difficult decisions on how best to allow members to celebrate Christmas in worship.

Those choosing to go ahead with in-person services are restricting attendance while still making them available to followers online.