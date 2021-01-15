Religious scholar to present 'A House United' Tuesday

Yale theologian Dr. Allen Hilton, one of the nation's leading religious scholars, returns virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to First-Plymouth Church to present "A House United: How the Church Can Save the World." The online Zoom event is free and open to the community.

After the divisive election season, we find ourselves, as 2021 begins, in an awkward transition of power. Faithful folk may ask, “How can we imagine being part of a redemptive American future – both between churches and in the world?”

Rather than asking people to leave their political and theological beliefs at the door, Hilton promotes a Christianity that brings people together with their differences. Through God's transforming work, he writes, we can create a house united that will help our nation come back together.

Join Hilton for an Inauguration Eve gaze into that preferred future, and chat about how we can help usher it in.

To register in advance for the Zoom link, email addie@firstplymouth.org.