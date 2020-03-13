Worship in the time of sickness: How religion in Lincoln is being affected

The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, director of communications for the Lincoln diocese, said the church will follow direction from the Centers for Disease Control and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The diocese also suggested priests be the only ones to drink from the communion chalice, or common cup, and for priests to decide whether to distribute Holy Communion into a communicant's hands or on the tongue.

It did recommend that those offering Holy Communion wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after communion.

For many churches and temples in Lincoln, live-streaming has become an increasingly popular avenue for worship. While many congregations record services, the online tool will likely be used more and more as the virus spreads.

"We're actually updating our wireless connection so we can have the most capabilities on this front," said Peter Mullin, office administrator at the South Street Temple. "In the modern world, this kind of thing (online capabilities) isn't much of an issue."

While the temple, also called Congregation B'Nai Jeshurun, has stopped passing the Torah (the tradition calls for kissing of the text) and put an end to communal yarmulkes, Mullin emphasized how little was known about what to do in this situation.