Worship in the time of sickness: How religion in Lincoln is being affected

While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to ensure the health of congregants by suspending practices such as shaking hands and passing the offering plate.
Some of the city's largest churches — First-Plymouth, St. Mark's United Methodist, Lincoln Berean, Messiah Lutheran and Westminster Presbyterian — canceled their weekend services and urged people to watch a livestream from home Sunday.
First-Plymouth Pastor Jim Keck said the decision came out of "an abundance of care for people."
"We've never canceled service, so this is a completely novel situation we're in," he said. "We can't risk the possibility of even one person in our congregation being affected."
The decision is not the first precaution to be taken at the church, 2000 D St., which regularly has 1,400 people worship in person. Parishioners had earlier been encouraged to minimize physical contact with each other and to stay home if they felt sick.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also temporarily suspended all worship services and activities. And Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St., canceled weekend activities.
The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln said people who are sick should not attend Mass or other church gatherings, and in a letter to priests Friday afternoon, Archbishop George Lucas granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Omaha and the Diocese of Lincoln.
The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, director of communications for the Lincoln diocese, said the church will follow direction from the Centers for Disease Control and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The diocese also suggested priests be the only ones to drink from the communion chalice, or common cup, and for priests to decide whether to distribute Holy Communion into a communicant's hands or on the tongue.
It did recommend that those offering Holy Communion wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after communion.
For many churches and temples in Lincoln, live-streaming has become an increasingly popular avenue for worship. While many congregations record services, the online tool will likely be used more and more as the virus spreads.
"We're actually updating our wireless connection so we can have the most capabilities on this front," said Peter Mullin, office administrator at the South Street Temple. "In the modern world, this kind of thing (online capabilities) isn't much of an issue."
While the temple, also called Congregation B'Nai Jeshurun, has stopped passing the Torah (the tradition calls for kissing of the text) and put an end to communal yarmulkes, Mullin emphasized how little was known about what to do in this situation.
"Everything is so up in the air, but we're still going forward with planned services," Mullin said. "It doesn't help that we're coming up on a busy month for Jewish holidays."
Despite the worries swirling through communities, faith still holds strong for the people of Lincoln.
"There may be cancellations, but church is actually about more than showing up in person," Keck said. "We're also trying to figure out how to minister to the scared and anxious."
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
First-Plymouth Congregational Church has canceled worship services for Saturday and Sunday as a precaution to minimize the effects of the nove…
Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns
The news was heartbreaking for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com