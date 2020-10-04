Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lincoln welcomes new pastor

The Rev. Chris Peters felt earlier this year that he was being called to a different role in the church, but few things could have prepared him to make that transition in the midst of a pandemic.

The new pastor at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lincoln has faced unique challenges as he moved from Alabama to become Westminster's head of staff without being able to have in-person interactions with his new congregation.

As part of the all-virtual interview process, Peters recorded a sermon for congregation members to view before voting on his appointment in a Zoom meeting.

"The congregation, and people outside of the congregation, have been so welcoming and just very thoughtful and very engaging," said Peters, who spent six years as the associate pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope, Alabama, before moving to Lincoln in September.

Peters delivered his first Sunday sermon for Westminster on Sept. 20, becoming the church's first permanent pastor in two years. The Rev. Jimmy Shelbourn has filled in as interim pastor.

"It was a strange (experience), but this church was in a place ... that everybody seems excited of the direction of this call and to have a new head pastor," Peters said.