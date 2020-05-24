We are gathered: Nebraska churches weigh meeting in-person as restrictions ease

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Church leaders in Nebraska are used to making tough decisions for their congregations. But now, in the midst of a pandemic, churches must weigh their congregants' spiritual nourishment against a risk to their physical health.

Since May 11, churches across the state have been allowed to reopen their sanctuaries so long as they follow health guidelines, including heightened social distancing during services.

Among the first to welcome back congregants was Epic Church, 6601 S. 70th St. The Rev. Justin Adams said while many are still streaming the church's weekly services, about 50 of its 140 members have returned for one of the two services held each weekend.

While the church is cautioning some of its older members about the risk of attending, Adams said he firmly believes it's not a pastor's place to tell someone when they can come to worship.

"I have a problem with pastors that might be pushing their agenda on others," he said.

Adams said he thinks it's important for his congregation to be able to meet in person. For some in this difficult time, he said, that connection to others and to their faith can be essential.

"I felt from the beginning and still do feel that churches are essential to people," he said.