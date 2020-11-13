Virtual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service set for Nov. 22

The ninth annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, as a virtual online event.

To watch, go to the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County website at www.lancasterfaith.org or www.facebook.com/FaithCoalitionLC.

To ensure the safety of everyone during the pandemic, this year’s service will be held virtually, with people from a variety of faiths sharing readings and prayers from their various religious traditions.

This service of gratitude is open to everyone, and all faiths are welcome and encouraged to watch this online service. In a world that serves up daily reminders of what divides us, this service brings together people of all faiths, and reminds us of what binds us together in our shared expressions of gratitude and thanksgiving.

Clergy from many different faiths will participate. This year’s featured speaker is Dr. Courtney Bruntz from Doane University. Bruntz holds a Ph.D. in Buddhist studies and teaches courses related to Asian religions and philosophy. Her research focuses on Buddhist pilgrimage, and in March 2020, her first book, "Buddhist Tourism in Asia," was published by University of Hawaii Press.

Music will be provided by the Star City Kochavim from the South Street Temple.